The Non-Executive of Canadian Natural (NYSE: CNQ) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Canadian Natural (CNQ – Research Report), Dawn Lorraine Farrell, bought shares of CNQ for $200K.

Following this transaction Dawn Lorraine Farrell’s holding in the company was increased by 55% to a total of $431.8K. This is Farrell’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TAC back in March 2020

Based on Canadian Natural’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.12 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.55 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.94 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $310 million. The company has a one-year high of $38.10 and a one-year low of $14.85. Currently, Canadian Natural has an average volume of 964.39K.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.56, reflecting a -26.6% downside. 12 different firms, including Barclays and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.67M worth of CNQ shares and purchased $200K worth of CNQ shares. The insider sentiment on Canadian Natural has been negative according to 161 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dawn Lorraine Farrell's trades have generated a 3.5% average return based on past transactions.

Founded in 1973, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).