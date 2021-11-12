The Non-Executive of Canada Nickel Company (Other OTC: CNIKF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Canada Nickel Company (CNIKF – Research Report), Francisca Helena Quinn, bought shares of CNIKF for $55K.

Following this transaction Francisca Helena Quinn’s holding in the company was increased by 200% to a total of $63.6K.

Currently, Canada Nickel Company has an average volume of 86.74K. The company has a one-year high of $3.68 and a one-year low of $1.20.

Starting in February 2021, CNIKF received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Canada Nickel Company has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canada Nickel Co Inc is engaged in acquiring and exploring nickel-cobalt sulphide assets. The company holds an interest in the Crawford Nickel Cobalt Sulphide Project.