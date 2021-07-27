The Non-Executive of Canacol Energy (Other OTC: CNNEF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Canacol Energy (CNNEF – Research Report), David A Winter, bought shares of CNNEF for $25.6K.

Following this transaction David A Winter’s holding in the company was increased by 27% to a total of $95.21K.

The company has a one-year high of $3.25 and a one-year low of $2.38.

The insider sentiment on Canacol Energy has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

David A Winter’s trades have generated a -6.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves, and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.