The Non-Executive of C21 Investments (Other OTC: CXXIF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of C21 Investments (CXXIF – Research Report), Donald Bruce Macdonald, bought shares of CXXIF for $69.65K.

Following this transaction Donald Bruce Macdonald’s holding in the company was increased by 10% to a total of $590.7K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, C21 Investments has an average volume of 62.97K. The company has a one-year high of $0.87 and a one-year low of $0.16.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

C21 Investments, Inc. engages in the cannabis business. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. The company was founded on January 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.