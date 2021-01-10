The Non-Executive of Burcon Nutrascience (Other OTC: BUROF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF – Research Report), Peter Henry Kappel, sold shares of BUROF for $24.78K.

Following Peter Henry Kappel’s last BUROF Sell transaction on September 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.4%.

BUROF’s market cap is $352 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 923.70. Currently, Burcon Nutrascience has an average volume of 169.38K. The company has a one-year high of $3.32 and a one-year low of $0.42.

Burcon NutraScience Corp. engages in the development of valuable plant-based proteins. It also develops a portfolio of composition, application, and process patents originating from a core protein extraction and purification technology. The firm’s products include CLARISOY, Peazazz, Canola proteins, and Cannabis. Burcon NutraScience was founded on November 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.