The Non-Executive of Burcon Nutrascience (NASDAQ: BRCN) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Burcon Nutrascience (BRCN – Research Report), Peter Henry Kappel, bought shares of BRCN for $4,980.

This is Kappel’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

Based on Burcon Nutrascience’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $250K and GAAP net loss of -$2,507,897. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3,399 and had a GAAP net loss of $1.82 million. Currently, Burcon Nutrascience has an average volume of 34.56K. The company has a one-year high of $4.66 and a one-year low of $1.50.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.70, reflecting a -58.8% downside. Starting in August 2020, BRCN received 12 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Beacon and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Burcon NutraScience Corp. engages in the development of valuable plant-based proteins. It also develops a portfolio of composition, application, and process patents originating from a core protein extraction and purification technology. The firm’s products include CLARISOY, Peazazz, Canola proteins, and Cannabis. Burcon NutraScience was founded on November 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.