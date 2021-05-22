The Non-Executive of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Brookfield Property Partners (BPY – Research Report), Stephen Denardo, sold shares of BPY for $665.3K.

This is Denardo’s first Sell trade following 25 Buy transactions. Following Stephen Denardo’s last BPY Sell transaction on September 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 7.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $18.55 and a one-year low of $9.22. BPY’s market cap is $17.13 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -11.10.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $18.09, reflecting a 1.5% upside.

Brookfield Property Partners LP is a global commercial property company, which owns, operates, and invests in office, retail, multifamily, and industrial assets. It operates through the following segments: Core Office, Core Retail, LP Investments, and Corporate. The Core Office segment consists of office properties in New York, London, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Sydney, Toronto, and Berlin. The Core Retail segment deals with interests in regional malls and urban retail properties. The LP Investments segment comprises of investments in Brookfield-sponsored real estate funds. The Corporate segment deals with other activities. The company was founded on January 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.