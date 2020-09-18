The Non-Executive of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Brookfield Property Partners (BPY – Research Report), Stephen Denardo, bought shares of BPY for $59.1K.

Following this transaction Stephen Denardo’s holding in the company was increased by 9% to a total of $684.4K. Following Stephen Denardo’s last BPY Buy transaction on March 26, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $20.58 and a one-year low of $7.10.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.06, reflecting a -16.2% downside. Three different firms, including RBC Capital and Scotiabank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Property Partners LP is a global commercial property company, which owns, operates, and invests in office, retail, multifamily, and industrial assets. It operates through the following segments: Core Office, Core Retail, LP Investments, and Corporate. The Core Office segment consists of office properties in New York, London, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Sydney, Toronto, and Berlin. The Core Retail segment deals with interests in regional malls and urban retail properties. The LP Investments segment comprises of investments in Brookfield-sponsored real estate funds. The Corporate segment deals with other activities. The company was founded on January 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.