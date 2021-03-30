The Non-Executive of Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE: BAM) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM – Research Report), Marcel Rosaire Coutu, bought shares of BAM for $385.1K.

Following Marcel Rosaire Coutu’s last BAM Buy transaction on March 31, 2020, the stock climbed by 16.5%. Following this transaction Marcel Rosaire Coutu’s holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $5.77 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $45.88 and a one-year low of $27.25.

Starting in August 2020, BAM received 24 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.98, reflecting a -9.5% downside. Five different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Brookfield Asset Mng has been positive according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. is a leading alternative asset management company, focusing on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. The company manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.