The Non-Executive of BlockMint Technologies (Other OTC: BKLIF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of BlockMint Technologies (BKLIF – Research Report), Colin Watt, bought shares of BKLIF for $20K.

This recent transaction increases Colin Watt’s holding in the company by 40% to a total of $103.3K. This is Watt’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:AXL back in February 2018

Currently, BlockMint Technologies has an average volume of 31.59K. BKLIF’s market cap is $18.6 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -55.40. The company has a one-year high of $1.25 and a one-year low of $0.04.

Blockmint Technologies Inc develops distributed systems and networks that enable a more decentralized deployment of blockchain based applications such as cryptocurrency mining.