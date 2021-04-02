The Non-Executive of Bitfarms is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of Bitfarms (BFARF – Research Report), Brian Howlett, exercised options to sell 40,000 BFARF shares for a total transaction value of $249.8K.

This is Howlett’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:NHK back in August 2020 In addition to Brian Howlett, one other BFARF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $10.00 and a one-year low of $0.21. Currently, Bitfarms has an average volume of 599.76K. BFARF’s market cap is $442 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -41.70.

Bitfarms Ltd owns and operates blockchain farms that power the global decentralized financial economy. It provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dash, earning fees from each network for securing and processing transactions. Bitfarms also provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks.