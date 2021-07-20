The Non-Executive of BIGG Digital Assets (Other OTC: BBKCF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of BIGG Digital Assets (BBKCF – Research Report), Robert Laird Birmingham, sold shares of BBKCF for $142.5K.

This is Birmingham’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:NED back in November 2017

Based on BIGG Digital Assets’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.67 million and quarterly net profit of $3.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $380K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $4.01 and a one-year low of $0.09.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $142.5K worth of BBKCF shares and purchased $73.45K worth of BBKCF shares. The insider sentiment on BIGG Digital Assets has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert Laird Birmingham's trades have generated a 0.9% average return based on past transactions.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc owns, operates and invests in crypto businesses that support and enhance a compliant and regulated ecosystem.