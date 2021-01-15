The Non-Executive of Bell Copper (Other OTC: BCUFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Bell Copper (BCUFF – Research Report), Mario Stifano, bought shares of BCUFF for $9,660.

This recent transaction increases Mario Stifano’s holding in the company by 84% to a total of $15.92K. This is Stifano’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:CDB back in March 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BCUFF’s market cap is $14.92 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -10.90. Currently, Bell Copper has an average volume of 162.95K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.55.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $85K worth of BCUFF shares and purchased $9,660 worth of BCUFF shares.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bell Copper Corp. is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of prospective base metals properties, which focus on copper exploration in North America. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.