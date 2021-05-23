The Non-Executive of Beauce Gold Fields, Inc. (Other OTC: BGFGF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Beauce Gold Fields, Inc. (BGFGF – Research Report), Robert Gagnon, sold shares of BGFGF for $6,290.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BGFGF’s market cap is $10.89 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.00. Currently, Beauce Gold Fields, Inc. has an average volume of .

Robert Gagnon’s trades have generated a 4.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Beauce Gold Fields Inc is a gold exploration company. Its flagship property is the Beauce Gold project is located in the municipality of Saint-Simon-les-Mines.