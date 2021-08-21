The Non-Executive of BCE (NYSE: BCE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of BCE (BCE – Research Report), Jennifer Anne Tory, bought shares of BCE for $144.5K.

Following this transaction Jennifer Anne Tory’s holding in the company was increased by 2419% to a total of $119K. This is Tory’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on RY back in November 2017

Based on BCE’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.7 billion and quarterly net profit of $717 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.35 billion and had a net profit of $271 million. The company has a one-year high of $51.39 and a one-year low of $39.91. Currently, BCE has an average volume of 896.88K.

Five different firms, including National Bank and Scotiabank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.50, reflecting a 1.9% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.7M worth of BCE shares and purchased $144.5K worth of BCE shares. The insider sentiment on BCE has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BCE Inc., formerly Bell Canada Enterprises Inc., is Canada’s largest communications company. The company engages in providing advanced broadband communication networks, wireless, wireline, and Internet services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in the country. It also offers television (TV) services including conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services, as well as digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services.