The Non-Executive of Baytex Energy (Other OTC: BTEGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Baytex Energy (BTEGF – Research Report), Stephen David Lile Reynish, bought shares of BTEGF for $20.9K.

Following this transaction Stephen David Lile Reynish’s holding in the company was increased by 21% to a total of $95.56K. In addition to Stephen David Lile Reynish, 2 other BTEGF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Baytex Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $442 million and quarterly net profit of $1.05 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $153 million and had a GAAP net loss of $138 million. Currently, Baytex Energy has an average volume of 396.26K. The company has a one-year high of $2.05 and a one-year low of $0.30.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $2.39, reflecting a -33.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Baytex Energy has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stephen David Lile Reynish's trades have generated a 30.1% average return based on past transactions.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.