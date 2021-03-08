The Non-Executive of Baytex Energy is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Baytex Energy (BTEGF – Research Report), Dave Lawrence Pearce, exercised options to sell 18,389 BTEGF shares for a total transaction value of $23.54K.

This recent transaction decreases Dave Lawrence Pearce’s holding in the company by 14% to a total of $256.3K. In addition to Dave Lawrence Pearce, 10 other BTEGF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BTEGF’s market cap is $661 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a one-year high of $1.20 and a one-year low of $0.30.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $1.14, reflecting a -1.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $855.1K worth of BTEGF shares and purchased $61.88K worth of BTEGF shares. The insider sentiment on Baytex Energy has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.