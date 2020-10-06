The Non-Executive of Barksdale Capital (Other OTC: BRKCF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Barksdale Capital (BRKCF – Research Report), Glenn Yoshiaki Kumoi, bought shares of BRKCF for $9,500.

This recent transaction increases Glenn Yoshiaki Kumoi’s holding in the company by 20% to a total of $54.9K. In addition to Glenn Yoshiaki Kumoi, 3 other BRKCF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The insider sentiment on Barksdale Capital has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Barksdale Capital Corp is a Canada based exploration stage natural resource company. It is principally engaged in the business activities of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company operates through various projects including Sunnyside, San Antonio and Four Metals.