The Non-Executive of Bannerman Resources is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Bannerman Resources (BNNLF – Research Report), Ian Charles Burvill, exercised options to sell 1,000,000 BNNLF shares for a total transaction value of $350K.

In addition to Ian Charles Burvill, 3 other BNNLF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Bannerman Resources has an average volume of 46.61K.

The insider sentiment on Bannerman Resources has been negative according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bannerman Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and operation of uranium mining projects. Its portfolio includes the Etango Uranium project. The company was founded on February 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.