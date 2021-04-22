The Non-Executive of Bank of America is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of Bank of America (BAC – Research Report), Thomas D Woods, exercised options to sell 2,955 BAC shares for a total transaction value of $112.5K.

Following Thomas D Woods’ last BAC Sell transaction on April 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 17.1%. This recent transaction decreases Thomas D Woods’ holding in the company by 5% to a total of $3.13 million.

Based on Bank of America’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $23.26 billion and quarterly net profit of $8.05 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.26 billion and had a net profit of $4.01 billion. The company has a one-year high of $40.38 and a one-year low of $20.10. Currently, Bank of America has an average volume of 48.09M.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.57, reflecting a -6.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Bank of America has been negative according to 126 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bank of America Corp. provides banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The company was founded by Amadeo Peter Giannini in 1904 is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.