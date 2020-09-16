The Non-Executive of Bam Bam Resources (Other OTC: NPEZD) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Bam Bam Resources (NPEZD – Research Report), Bryson Goodwin, bought shares of NPEZD for $50K.

Following this transaction Bryson Goodwin’s holding in the company was increased by 250% to a total of $125.3K. In addition to Bryson Goodwin, 3 other NPEZD executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Bam Bam Resources has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $1.03 and a one-year low of $0.19.

Bam Bam Resources Corp, formerly KOPR Point Ventures Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing copper properties. Its project includes Majuba Hill located in the southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada.