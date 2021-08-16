The Non-Executive of Ball (NYSE: BLL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Ball (BLL – Research Report), Todd Allan Penegor, bought shares of BLL for $268.9K.

Following this transaction Todd Allan Penegor’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $266K. In addition to Todd Allan Penegor, 2 other BLL executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Ball’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.46 billion and quarterly net profit of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.8 billion and had a net profit of $94 million. The company has a one-year high of $102.76 and a one-year low of $74.02. BLL’s market cap is $28.96 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.00.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.60, reflecting a -11.3% downside. Five different firms, including Atlantic Equities and Bank of America Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.13M worth of BLL shares and purchased $804.5K worth of BLL shares. The insider sentiment on Ball has been negative according to 149 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Colorado-based Ball Corp. was founded in 1880 and provides aluminum packaging products to the beverage, personal care, automotive, paint, healthcare, and household products industries. It operates in four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace.