The Non-Executive of AYR Strategies (Other OTC: AYRWF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of AYR Strategies (AYRWF – Research Report), Chris Roger Burggraeve, bought shares of AYRWF for $22.74K.

Following this transaction Chris Roger Burggraeve’s holding in the company was increased by 13% to a total of $190.8K. In addition to Chris Roger Burggraeve, one other AYRWF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on AYR Strategies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $45.49 million and GAAP net loss of -$26,792,975. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.09 million and had a net profit of $26.18 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.05 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, AYR Strategies has an average volume of 111.30K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.38, reflecting a -29.9% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy AYRWF with a $45.00 price target. Five different firms, including Needham and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on AYR Strategies has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.