The Non-Executive of AYR Strategies (Other OTC: AYRSF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of AYR Strategies (AYRSF – Research Report), Charles Edward Miles, bought shares of AYRSF for $36.9K.

Following Charles Edward Miles’ last AYRSF Buy transaction on March 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 13.9%. Following this transaction Charles Edward Miles’ holding in the company was increased by 4% to a total of $852.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $19.45 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, AYR Strategies has an average volume of 167.32K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.80, reflecting a -23.6% downside. Six different firms, including Needham and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

AYR Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The firm is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.