The Non-Executive of Avricore Health (Other OTC: AVCRF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Avricore Health (AVCRF – Research Report), David Farnfiel, sold shares of AVCRF for $8,500.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Avricore Health has an average volume of 70.45K. AVCRF’s market cap is $12.84 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.40.

The insider sentiment on Avricore Health has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avricore Health, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of generic and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products. It firm operates through the Products and Point of Care business division. The Products business division offers OTC pharmaceutical through its Corozon platform. The Point of Care business division provides point of care screening services through its HealthTab system and software platform. Its products include Hema-fer, Cortivera, and Sennace. The company was founded on May 30, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.