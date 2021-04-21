The Non-Executive of Avino Silver & Gold (NYSE MKT: ASM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Avino Silver & Gold (ASM – Research Report), Ronald D Andrews, bought shares of ASM for $15.3K.

This recent transaction increases Ronald D Andrews’ holding in the company by 22% to a total of $67.65K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Avino Silver & Gold has an average volume of 343.94K. The company has a one-year high of $2.82 and a one-year low of $0.37.

Starting in May 2020, ASM received 15 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Avino Silver & Gold has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ronald D Andrews’ trades have generated a 27.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.