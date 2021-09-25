The Non-Executive of Auxico Resources Canada (Other OTC: AUXIF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Auxico Resources Canada (AUXIF – Research Report), Joseph Wan Pui Lau, sold shares of AUXIF for $26.88K.

In addition to Joseph Wan Pui Lau, 5 other AUXIF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Auxico Resources Canada’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $609.3K and GAAP net loss of -$5,691,073. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $204.1K. AUXIF’s market cap is $78.81 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.30. Currently, Auxico Resources Canada has an average volume of 17.08K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1M worth of AUXIF shares and purchased $31.8K worth of AUXIF shares. The insider sentiment on Auxico Resources Canada has been neutral according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc is a mineral exploration company. It explores silver-gold properties in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. The company has two geographical segments: Canada and Mexico.