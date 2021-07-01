The Non-Executive of Auxico Resources Canada (Other OTC: AUXIF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Auxico Resources Canada (AUXIF – Research Report), Sheldon Inwentash, bought shares of AUXIF for $68.94K.

Following this transaction Sheldon Inwentash’s holding in the company was increased by 3% to a total of $2.01 million.

Based on Auxico Resources Canada’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $187.8K and GAAP net loss of -$1,008,209. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $150.8K. Currently, Auxico Resources Canada has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $1.22 and a one-year low of $0.

The insider sentiment on Auxico Resources Canada has been neutral according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc is a mineral exploration company. It explores silver-gold properties in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. The company has two geographical segments: Canada and Mexico.