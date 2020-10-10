The Non-Executive of Auryn Resources is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Auryn Resources (AUG – Research Report), Steven Mark Cook, exercised options to sell 50,500 AUG shares for a total transaction value of $145.5K.

In addition to Steven Mark Cook, 5 other AUG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Auryn Resources has an average volume of 915.32K. The company has a one-year high of $2.66 and a one-year low of $0.71.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.61, reflecting a -13.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.53M worth of AUG shares and purchased $25.65K worth of AUG shares. The insider sentiment on Auryn Resources has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Auryn Resources, Inc. is an exploration company. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The firm holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.