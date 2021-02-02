The Non-Executive of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH – Research Report), Jill Diane Leversage, bought shares of AUPH for $42.3K.

In addition to Jill Diane Leversage, 2 other AUPH executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following Jill Diane Leversage’s last AUPH Buy transaction on June 05, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.3%.

The company has a one-year high of $20.50 and a one-year low of $9.83.

Starting in March 2020, AUPH received 48 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.43, reflecting a -43.4% downside. Seven different firms, including H.C. Wainwright and Bloom Burton, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases particularly lupus nephritis. The company was founded by Robert Foster, Richard Glickman and Michael Martin on June 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.