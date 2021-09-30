The Non-Executive of Augusta Gold (Other OTC: AUGG) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Augusta Gold (AUGG – Research Report), Daniel Earle, bought shares of AUGG for $136.2K.

This recent transaction increases Daniel Earle’s holding in the company by 17% to a total of $661.7K.

AUGG’s market cap is $68.08 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a one-year high of $2.79 and a one-year low of $0.92.

The insider sentiment on Augusta Gold has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

