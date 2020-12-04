The Non-Executive of Artis Real Estate Investment (Other OTC: ARESF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF – Research Report), Samir Aziz Manji, bought shares of ARESF for $1.46M.

Following this transaction Samir Aziz Manji’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $117 million. In addition to Samir Aziz Manji, one other ARESF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Artis Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 300.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.24, reflecting a 4.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on Artis Real Estate Investment has been positive according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investing in office, retail, and industrial properties. It focuses on creating value for unit holders through the ownership of commercial properties in select markets. The company was founded by Cornelius W. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.