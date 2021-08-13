The Non-Executive of Arizona Silver Exploration (Other OTC: AZASF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Arizona Silver Exploration (AZASF – Research Report), Eugene Spiering, sold shares of AZASF for $4,100.

This is Spiering’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:SSV back in October 2020

Currently, Arizona Silver Exploration has an average volume of 28.30K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4,100 worth of AZASF shares and purchased $7,800 worth of AZASF shares. The insider sentiment on Arizona Silver Exploration has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Eugene Spiering’s trades have generated a 32.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Arizona Silver Exploration, Inc. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of minerals. Its projects include the Ramsey Silver and Sycamore Canyon Property. The company was founded on May 12, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.