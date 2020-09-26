The Non-Executive of Arizona Silver Exploration (Other OTC: AZASF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Arizona Silver Exploration (AZASF – Research Report), Brady Stiles, bought shares of AZASF for $815K.

Following this transaction Brady Stiles’ holding in the company was increased by 218% to a total of $1.77 million.

Currently, Arizona Silver Exploration has an average volume of 14.78K.

Arizona Silver Exploration, Inc. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of minerals. Its projects include the Ramsey Silver and Sycamore Canyon Property. The company was founded on May 12, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.