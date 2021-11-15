The Non-Executive of Arizona Metals (Other OTC: AZMCF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Arizona Metals (AZMCF – Research Report), Colin Sutherland, sold shares of AZMCF for $425K.

AZMCF’s market cap is $379 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -27.80. The company has a one-year high of $4.53 and a one-year low of $0.49. Currently, Arizona Metals has an average volume of 183.99K.

Colin Sutherland's trades have generated a -3.5% average return based on past transactions.

Arizona Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in gold and copper deposits. The firm’s projects are Kay mine project and Sugarloaf peak gold project.