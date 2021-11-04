The Non-Executive of Antibe Therapeutics (Other OTC: ATBPF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF – Research Report), Yung Cheng Wu, bought shares of ATBPF for $82.75K.

Following this transaction Yung Cheng Wu’s holding in the company was increased by 20% to a total of $403.5K. In addition to Yung Cheng Wu, 6 other ATBPF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Antibe Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.73 million and GAAP net loss of -$6,299,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.91 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.88 and a one-year low of $0.63. ATBPF’s market cap is $40.16 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.50.

The insider sentiment on Antibe Therapeutics has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics, and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places. The company was founded by Andre Buret, John Wallace and Giuseppe Cirino on May 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.