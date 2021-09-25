The Non-Executive of Angus Gold is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Angus Gold (ANGVF – Research Report), Patrick Langlois, exercised options to sell 150,000 ANGVF shares for a total transaction value of $135K.

Following this transaction Patrick Langlois’ holding in the company was decreased by 4% to a total of $2.73 million. This is Langlois’ first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ANGVF’s market cap is $25 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -11.50. Currently, Angus Gold has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $1.25 and a one-year low of $0.43.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Angus Gold Inc is a gold exploration company with a 205-square-kilometres land package located in north-central Ontario approximately 50 kilometres west of the town of Wawa and lies between Wesdome Gold Mines two producing mines.