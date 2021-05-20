The Non-Executive of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL – Research Report), Peter Do Donhauser, bought shares of AVXL for $10.93K.

Following this transaction Peter Do Donhauser’s holding in the company was increased by 86% to a total of $24.92K. In addition to Peter Do Donhauser, one other AVXL executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $28.70 and a one-year low of $3.60. AVXL’s market cap is $806 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -25.10. Currently, Anavex Life Sciences has an average volume of 272.46K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.50, reflecting a -43.2% downside. Starting in May 2020, AVXL received 27 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Cantor Fitzgerald and H.C. Wainwright, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.