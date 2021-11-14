The Non-Executive of American Pacific Mining (Other OTC: USGDF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of American Pacific Mining (USGDF – Research Report), Kenneth D Cunningham, sold shares of USGDF for $13.3K.

Following Kenneth D Cunningham’s last USGDF Sell transaction on May 21, 2021, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Currently, American Pacific Mining has an average volume of 739.91K. USGDF’s market cap is $87.88 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -30.10. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.15.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Pacific Mining Corp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and development. The company only reportable segment being the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. Its project holdings include Tuscarora located in Nevada, USA, South Lida is located in the south-central part of Esmeralda County, Nevada, and Gooseberry project.