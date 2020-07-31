The Non-Executive of American Lithium (Other OTC: LIACF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of American Lithium (LIACF – Research Report), Simon Patrick Clarke, bought shares of LIACF for $75K.

This is Clarke’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:MT back in December 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 154.54. The company has a one-year high of $2.19 and a one-year low of $0.06.

Simon Patrick Clarke’s trades have generated a -43.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. Its properties include Fish Lake Valley, Atlantis, Fish South, Colorado, San Emidio, and Clayton Valley BFF. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.