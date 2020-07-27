The Non-Executive of American Helium (Other OTC: AHELF) is Selling Shares

On July 24, the Non-Executive of American Helium (AHELF – Research Report), Nick Demare, sold shares of AHELF for $12K.

This is Demare’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

Currently, American Helium has an average volume of 615. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 106.69. The company has a one-year high of $0.94 and a one-year low of $0.

American Helium Inc is a Canada based mineral exploration company. Its principal activity is the acquisition, exploration, and development of helium property interests in North America. The company’s projects include Carbon County and North Cheyenne.