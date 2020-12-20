The Non-Executive of AltaGas (Other OTC: ATGFF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of AltaGas (ATGFF – Research Report), Allan Leslie Edgeworth, bought shares of ATGFF for $56.16K.

Following Allan Leslie Edgeworth’s last ATGFF Buy transaction on March 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.6%. This recent transaction increases Allan Leslie Edgeworth’s holding in the company by 7% to a total of $652.2K.

Based on AltaGas’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $969 million and GAAP net loss of -$31,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $888 million and had a net profit of $39 million. The company has a one-year high of $17.36 and a one-year low of $6.02. ATGFF’s market cap is $4.08 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.00.

Starting in July 2020, ATGFF received 31 Buy ratings in a row. 10 different firms, including BMO Capital and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.16, reflecting a -14.4% downside.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass. The Utilities segment involves the ownership of regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities. The company was founded by David Wallace Cornhill in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.