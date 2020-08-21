The Non-Executive of Allegiant Gold (Other OTC: AUXXF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Allegiant Gold (AUXXF – Research Report), Shawn Nichols, bought shares of AUXXF for $19.75K.

Following this transaction Shawn Nichols’ holding in the company was increased by 3% to a total of $446.8K. In addition to Shawn Nichols, 2 other AUXXF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Allegiant Gold has an average volume of 27.12K.

The insider sentiment on Allegiant Gold has been positive according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Shawn Nichols’ trades have generated a 73.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allegiant Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and developement segmentof gold. Its projects include Bolo, Browns Canyon, Clanton Hills, Eastside, Four Metals, Goldfield West, Mogollon, Overland Pass, White Horse Flats, and White Horse North projects. The company was founded on September 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.