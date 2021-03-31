The Non-Executive of Alithya Group (NASDAQ: ALYA) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Alithya Group (ALYA – Research Report), James B Renacci, bought shares of ALYA for $88.75K.

This recent transaction increases James B Renacci’s holding in the company by 58% to a total of $243.2K. In addition to James B Renacci, 3 other ALYA executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Alithya Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $70.61 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,793,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.25 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.82 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.47 and a one-year low of $1.45. Currently, Alithya Group has an average volume of 180.59K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $3.00, reflecting a -14.7% downside.

Alithya Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology consulting services. Its caters financial services, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Europe. The firm’s services and solutions include oracle solutions, Microsoft solutions, digital solutions center, energy services, digital strategy and transformation, project management, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Ghyslain Rivard in 1992 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.