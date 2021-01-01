The Non-Executive of Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Alamos Gold (AGI – Research Report), Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy, bought shares of AGI for $50.04K.

Following this transaction Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy’s holding in the company was increased by 90% to a total of $83.13K. Following Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy’s last AGI Buy transaction on March 05, 2018, the stock climbed by 3.6%.

Based on Alamos Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $218 million and quarterly net profit of $67.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $173 million and had a net profit of $17.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.58 and a one-year low of $3.34.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.36, reflecting a -32.6% downside. Seven different firms, including Stifel Nicolaus and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy AGI with a $20.00 price target.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $66.22K worth of AGI shares and purchased $50.04K worth of AGI shares. The insider sentiment on Alamos Gold has been neutral according to 187 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining, and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.