The Non-Executive of Advantage Energy (Other OTC: AAVVF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Advantage Energy (AAVVF – Research Report), Donald M Clague, bought shares of AAVVF for $19.04K.

Following this transaction Donald M Clague’s holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $284.9K.

Based on Advantage Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $99.05 million and quarterly net profit of $8.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.63 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.09 million. Currently, Advantage Energy has an average volume of 31.11K. The company has a one-year high of $4.14 and a one-year low of $1.03.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.94, reflecting a -23.3% downside. Eight different firms, including BMO Capital and National Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in July 2021, AAVVF received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $369K worth of AAVVF shares and purchased $19.04K worth of AAVVF shares.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploitation, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses on the development and delineation of Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress properties. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.