The Non-Executive of Adriatic Metals Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of Adriatic Metals Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh (ADMLF – Research Report), Peter Ross Bilbe, exercised options to sell 20,001 ADMLF shares for a total transaction value of $44.13K.

Currently, Adriatic Metals Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh has an average volume of 13.66K.

Adriatic Metals PLC is engaged in mineral exploration. The projects of the company are The Veovaca and The Rupice project. The Veovaca is historic open cut zinc, lead, barite, and silver mine and the Rupice project is an advanced exploration project which exhibits exceptionally high grades of the base and precious metals and is located approximately 17km North West of the Veovaca Project.