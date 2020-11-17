The Non-Executive of Acerus Pharmaceuticals (Other OTC: ASPCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASPCF – Research Report), Borys Chabursky, bought shares of ASPCF for $12K.

This recent transaction increases Borys Chabursky’s holding in the company by 696% to a total of $10.98K. This is Chabursky’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:MAI back in June 2016

Based on Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $493K and GAAP net loss of -$7,048,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-167,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $4.61 million. Currently, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 118.90K.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and distribution of women’s and men’s health products. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, hormone replacement therapy, and female dysfunction. Its products include Estrace, Natesto, Gynoflor, and Tefina. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus, and Mark L. Thompson in October 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.