The Non-Executive of AbraPlata Resource (Other OTC: ABBRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of AbraPlata Resource (ABBRF – Research Report), Sam Yee Cheng Leung, bought shares of ABBRF for $27K.

This recent transaction increases Sam Yee Cheng Leung’s holding in the company by 12% to a total of $288.9K. In addition to Sam Yee Cheng Leung, one other ABBRF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, AbraPlata Resource has an average volume of 406.39K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.18. The company has a one-year high of $0.36 and a one-year low of $0.03.

The insider sentiment on AbraPlata Resource has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AbraPlata Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Argentina. Its projects include Diablillos, Cerro Amarillo, and Aguas Perdidas. The company was founded on August 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, CA.