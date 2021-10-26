The Non-Executive of 79North (Other OTC: SVNTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of 79North (SVNTF – Research Report), Daryl John Hodges, bought shares of SVNTF for $20.25K.

This recent transaction increases Daryl John Hodges’ holding in the company by 47% to a total of $24.78K. This is Hodges’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:HPQ back in July 2020

SVNTF’s market cap is $8.52 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.50. Currently, 79North has an average volume of . The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.08.

79North Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of gold and other minerals. It holds an indirect interest in mineral concessions in northern Suriname and aims to be the junior exploration company in this under explored district of the prolific Guiana Shield. Its growing portfolio of high-quality targets which have not undergone modern exploration or drilling have a long history of artisanal mining and are strategically located near modern gold mines operated by mining companies.